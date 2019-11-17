Lagos State Gov., Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the family of the Late Chief Alexander Akinyele, describing his demise as a great loss to the nation.

Sanwo-Olu said that Akinyele’s death was a great loss particularly to the public relations practice.

A condolence message issued on Sunday on behalf of the Lagos State Government by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said Chief Akinyele’s commitment to the national service made him to excel as former minister of information and chairman of National Sports Commission.

Sanwo-Olu described Akinyele as a pacesetter who served as the first Secretary-General of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and subsequently its president.

He said that Akinyele’s professionalism and passion for excellence gave depth to public relations practice in Nigeria.

”Gov. Sanwo-Olu sympathises with the Nigeria Customs and Excise, as well as his former colleagues at the National Reconciliation Committee, where he served as Chairman, on the loss of Chief Akinyele, a true statesman and patriot,” Omotoso said.

Sanwo-Olu prayed that God will grant the Ondo Chief, who lived for decades in Lagos, eternal rest and his family, friends and professional constituency the fortitude to bear the loss.

Former Minister of Information, Alex Akinyele, died after a brief illness at the age of 81 on Thursday night.

He studied English Language at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University). (NAN)