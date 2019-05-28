Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State government has arraigned the Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Dr Ejike, Ferdinand Orji, and his doctor wife, Ifeayinwa, Grace Orji, before the State High Court, Igbosere on a three count charge of causing grievous harm, recklessness and negligence.

The defendants were docked before Justice Adedayo Akintoye but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their not-guilty plea, the prosecutor, Babatunde Sunmonu asked the court for a trial date and that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending their trial.

However, counsel to the defendants, Mr. KC Okho, told the court that he had a bail application and that the prosecutor had been served; he appealed to the court to allow him move same.

After arguments on the bail application and the prosecution’s opposition to it, Justice Akintoye granted bail to the two accused persons in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties

The judge further ruled that the sureties must be persons gainfully employed with evidence of three-year tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Justice Akintoye also held that the residential as well as the office addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court Deputy Registrar Administration and approval given by same.

While releasing the accused to their lawyer, Justice Akintoye gave the accused up till Monday, June 3, to perfect their bail conditions else they would be remanded in prison custody.

Meanwhile, Justice Akintoye has adjourned the matter till June 3, for further trial.

In the three counts criminal charge filed by the state counsel, Babatunde Sunmonu, before Justice Akintoye, Dr Orji and his wife were alleged to have on or about July 26, 2018 at Excel Medical Centre, Plot 458, Corporate Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos caused one Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi (male) grievous harm by fixing a Plaster of Paris (POP) cast too tightly on his leg.

The accused medical director and his wife were also alleged to have at the same time and place within the Lagos judicial division, not being an orthopaedic specialists, recklessly administered orthopaedic medical treatment on Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi.

The offence committed is said to be contrary to Section 251 (1) (c) of the Criminal code chC17 Volume 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Count three of the charge alleged that the defendant at their medical centre were negligent in administering treatment on Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi, thereby causing him harm to his leg.

It would be recalled that Orji, who allegedly use saw to cut open a Plaster of Paris (PoP) on his patient’s leg, had sometimes in September, 2018 been arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants were alleged to have wounded Somitochukwu Ezi-Ashi, age 16, while using the saw on him.

Orji and his wife were also charged with endangering his patient’s life.