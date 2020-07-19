The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, says it has commenced the Year 2020 road marking, kerbs and median painting programme on some major roads across the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladeinde said that the step was part of the efforts to ensure safety through road infrastructure and maintenance.

He said that the programme was aimed at improving on the state road infrastructure, to ensure safety and free vehicular movement, thereby reducing traffic gridlocks to the barest minimum.

“One of the mandates of the ministry is the provision of road furniture and maintenance of the existing ones to ensure safety and bring improvement to traffic flow across the state.

“The road marking and kerbs painting project, when completed, would help to reduce road accidents.

“The marks will clearly indicate the number of lanes provided on each road, highlight turning points, edge lines, cross walk, kerbs and pavements among others,”the commissioner said.

He said that warning signals and directional information provided would be of great help to motorists to obey traffic laws while driving.

Oladeinde cautioned motorists to drive carefully and reduce their speed when approaching locations where painters were working.

He said that the ongoing road marking and Kerbs painting project started from Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja Allen/Opebi road and Wempco Road with the use of retro-reflective paints to illuminate the road furniture, especially at night.

“Other areas to be covered include Ahmadu Bello Way, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Adeola Odeku, (Victoria Island) Broad Street, (Marina), Admiralty Road, (Lekki), Alhaji Masha Street in Surulere, Yaba and Ilupeju.

“Others are Ekoro-Ajasa-Command Road, Ibeshe Road, Igbo -Elerin Road, LASU-Iba road, Ojo Local Government Area among other roads,” he added