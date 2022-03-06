By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU) has rescinded its earlier decision to reinstate five sacked Academic Staff Union of Universities on the order of Lagos State government less than 48 hours after the release of the report.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Sunday Sun learnt that the state government allegedly ordered the Sir David Sunmoni-led governing council to meet again and halt its earlier decision to reinstate the sacked five ASUU-LASU officials.

The governing council had on Wednesday, February 23, 2023 approved the recommendations of the Appeal Committee to reinstate the sacked five union leaders.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The five lecturers were sacked on September 12, 2017, and September 17, 2019, by the Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo-led governing council and under the administration of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

Among those sacked were union Chairman, Dr. Akinloye Isaac Oyewumi; vice chairman, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu; secretary, Dr. Anthony Dansu; assistant secretary, Dr. Adeolu Oluwaseyi Oyekan and treasurer, Dr. Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare.

They were dismissed for alleged misconduct.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Sunday Sun gathered that the council met virtually for less than 30 minutes and revoked its earlier approval to reinstate the sacked five union leaders.