By Moses Akaigwe

The Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) and the transport unions in Lagos State have agreed to meet this week to resolve the issue of alleged extortion and harassment leveled against the union’s members by the drivers.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who disclosed this on Friday, said the meeting is expected to resolve the differences and foster unity among transport workers in the state.

Speaking at the Ministry of Transportation’s conference room, Alausa, Ikeja, Giwa stressed that the Lagos State Government would oversee the resolution process as it has done in the past in line with the white paper on transport union activities of 2004,.

The white paper recognises the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He further disclosed that the state government is working with the law enforcement agencies to dislodge miscreants’ disguising as union members on Lagos roads, advising JDWAN to officially write to the Ministry of Transportation if the resolutions reached between the two parties are not satisfactory.

Earlier, the Chairman of the JDWAN, Akintade Abiodun, reiterated the issue of extortion and harassment as well as maltreatment by the transport unions noting that they had informed the Unions of their grievances but had received no positive feedback, adding that it was on the premise of these developments that they embarked on the strike action.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government to uphold the unified N800 levy, caution errant law enforcement agencies and checkmate the excesses of the transport unions.

JDWAN agreed to call off the strike as all parties settled to meet in the coming week to address their differences amicably.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, as well as executive members of Park and Garages Committee and JDWAN, attended the meeting.

In a related development, the Lagos State Government on Saturday diverted traffic from Ebute-Ero/Apongbon inwards Costain Ijora Olopa of the Bridge

This followed the fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday, November 4, 2022, under Eko Bridge at the Ijora-Olopa Section which damaged some parts of the bridge.

Highlighting the alternative routes, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the diversion wiould allow the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out a comprehensive integrity assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for the safety of motorists.

In line with this development, motorists are advised to navigate their destinations using Ebute Ero to Police Post through Adeniji-Adele Bridge to access Carter (Idumota) Bridge to Ijora Olopa to Ijora Oloye to Iganmu through Costain to continue their journey.

The Transport Commissioner also stated that motorists could alternatively use Ebute Ero to Police Post to access Adeniji-Adele Bridge through the Third Mainland Bridge to Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way through Adekunle Street opposite Panti Police Station.

He also said Alagomeji could be used to access Murtala Mohammed Way through Oyingbo to Iddo to Ijora Olopa through Ijora Oloye to Iganmu and Costain to connect the desired destinations.

He added that Ijora Olopa (by LAWMA Headquarters) through Eko Bridge to Costain would also be open to motorists from Monday, November 7.

Affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) would be on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences, Oladeinde assured that the state government was fully committed to ensuring safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.