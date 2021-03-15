Moses Akaigwe

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed that any maritime stakeholder who disregards the new e-call-up system/intervention put in place to ensure hitch-free traffic in Apapa would be made to face severe consequences.The governor issued the warning while inaugurating the reconfigured Lekki 1st, 2nd and Abraham Adesanya roundabouts.

He stated that offenders and recalcitrant stakeholders would be brought to the public courts as the state would no longer condone anymore recklessness and nonchalance exhibited by truck operators in the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that the current state of Apapa and the port access roads was the beginning of a lasting solution to the incessant gridlock experienced by motorists that ply the corridors frequently, stressing that the state was not out of the woods as dubious entities profiting from the gridlock would revolt and fight back, he maintained that the state was prepared to engage them.

The governor further explained that the delay witnessed by the citizenry in tackling the gridlock was due to background enquiries made with various maritime stakeholders on the cause of the incessant gridlock in Apapa, urging all logistic companies to collaborate with the state government and consolidate on the progress made at resolving the Apapa gridlock.

Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction over the junction improvement projects, stating that the official inauguration was deliberate to show Lagosians that his administration was committed to fulfilling the promises made on traffic management during the campaign and at the beginning of his tenure.

He further appealed to residents in Lekki and Abraham Adesanya to take control of the modest intervention to reduce traffic congestion, and to reach out to government on ways to improve provisions made to minimize travel time for commuters.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the support of the governor had resulted in the successful completion of six major Junction/Roundabout Improvement Projects.

He added that Allen Avenue roundabout, Maryland junction and Ikotun roundabout, which underwent similar improvement, were already in use.

Oladeinde explained the pre-existing roundabouts could not cater to the rising volume of vehicles plying the routes during peak hours because it was limited to manual traffic control system which was inadequate considering the smart city vision inclusive of a 21st century technology-driven traffic control system needed for the fast growing population.

”Since the completion of these Junction/Roundabout Improvement projects, we have noticed significant improvement in traffic management along these corridors, commuters travel time is saved, while the usual traffic gridlocks have reduced considerably.” Oladeinde noted.

The Commissioner assured the governor that his ministry would continue to make efforts to realise the vision of making the state transport system a model for measuring efficiency in transportation not only in Nigeria, but the West Africa sub-region.

Delivering the Lekki 1st and 2nd Junction Improvement Projects, the Managing Director, Planet Projects Limited, Mr. Biodun Otunola, stated that drainage construction was a major part of the modification to prevent flooding which was responsible for the rapid deterioration of the asphalt

He also disclosed that 30 Traffic lights, 27 street lights, 10km road markings and over 100 traffic signs were installed to efficiently execute the junction improvement on the roundabouts.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kamar Owodiran Olowoshago, reiterated that the Ministry of Transportation would do its best to ensure that there is an improvement in traffic management which in turn would ensure safe travel time and a significant reduction in traffic induced stress for commuters.

He also assured that government policies and programmes will be implemented in the transport sector to create an enabling environment to attract Private sector participation in the ongoing Multi-Modal Transport System in line with international best standards.