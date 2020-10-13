Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Government has approved October 19 for the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools.

The schools resumption which is for the 2020/2021 academic session would include pupils in pre-primary classes, particularly those in daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools. The state had ordered the schools shut about six months ago as precaution following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who announced the resumption of the schools said the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders, including safety professionals and nursery school proprietors.

Adefisayo, in a statement by his spokesperson, Kayode Abayomi, urged principals and proprietors of private schools to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the government and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

Adefisayo said the OEQA would continue to monitor and evaluate school preparedness, just as the office would be responsible for giving clearance to schools.

While welcoming and wishing the pupil/students in the state a successful and fruitful new academic session, the Commissioner enjoined school owners and managers of private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.