Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has approved October 19 for the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools barely six months after the closure of schools over the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The physical resumption for the 2020/2021 academic session would include pupils in pre-primary, particularly those in daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

Announcing the reopening on Monday, Commissioner for Education Folasade Adefisayo noted that the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders, including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

Adefisayo, through a statement by Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry, Kayode Abayomi, urged principals and proprietors of private schools to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols earlier outlined by the Government.

She added that they should ensure strict compliance with hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

Adefisayo further indicated that OEQA would continue to monitor and evaluate school preparedness, just as the office would be responsible for giving clearance to schools.

‘While welcoming and wishing the pupil/students in the State a successful and fruitful new academic session, the Honourable Commissioner enjoins school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption,’ she stated.