The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force today arraigned 13 workers of ‘Seven-Up Bottling Company’ for allegedly assaulting officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the enforcement team of the agency arrested the 13 workers after they assaulted LASTMA officers, injuring three.

Egbeyemi disclosed further that investigations revealed that the officers were attacked while trying to tow a truck (MUS 75 XX) belonging to the company which was causing a serious traffic gridlock.

He noted that it was an eye-sore seeing drivers of the company park illegally on one side of the road thereby causing serious traffic obstructions to other motorists along toll gate area of the state.

“The prosecution of these 13 arrested workers became imperative to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to attack law enforcement officers in the course of enforcement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ‘Executive Order’ on traffic offenders across the state.

“It was disheartening that officers employed to safeguard members of the public were always being attacked by same people whose interest were being protected.”

One of the injured LASTMA officers who was transferred to LASUTH for treatment (Mr. Kazim Abayomi) said the workers of the company engaged them.

Two other injured LASTMA workers (towing truck operators) were Anozie Peter and Demeji Tonade.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Olajuwon Amos of the Lagos State Mobile Court who presided over the case adjourned the commencement of trail to 8th of August, 2019 after they all pleaded ‘not guilty.

They were all charged for ‘assault’ and ‘conduct Likely to cause breach of peace’ under ‘Part III, Item 26’ of the Lagos State Traffic Sector Law.