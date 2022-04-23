By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Ministry of Education on Saturday directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some pupils in Dubai be reopened from Monday April 25th, 2022.

The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident.

A statement dated Saturday, April, 22 and signed the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said the decision is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday, April 25th, 2022.

She said the state government shut the schools for safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

According to her, the ministry of education and other relevant agencies of the state, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on a scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

Said she: “An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the tate within the next one month.”

But the statement was silent on the outcome of the state government investigation into the misconduct.

Last week, a sex tape involving some pupils of the school in Dubai went viral. It attracted public outcry.

