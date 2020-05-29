The Lagos State Government has appealed to professional bodies in the building industry to help the state stem the tide of building collapse in built-up environments.

Dr Idris Salako, state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists during the annual ministerial press briefing to mark Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first-year administration.

Salako said the professionals could achieve this by holding its members liable for construction failures.

He noted that the state has strong regulatory agencies and committees on collapse buildings but needed the support of professional associations who could apply sanctions to serve as a deterrent.

He said that the ministry monitored developments and even went to the extent of prosecuting some builders over sharp practices.

The commissioner added that participation of professional associations was important for success against the menace.

“It is difficult for the ministry to look into the professional qualifications and competence of the people engaged for some of the collapsed structures.

“Government may not be able to have that power to deal with them professionally but the Building Control Appeals Committee can help deal with them by relating with the professional bodies involved to look at the competencies of those who are doing it.

“We can only appeal to professional bodies that when we refer these matters to them, they can help us deal with their members professionally.

“That will also help to reduce incidences of building collapse,’’ Salako said.

The commissioner said that an existing law, which made owners of collapsed buildings forfeit the property to the state government, was one of the measures adopted to stem the tide of building collapse.

On new settlements, Salako said that 11 model city master plans have been prepared.

He added that two others, located in Kosofe and Lagos Island model city plans, were in the process of being awarded.

He listed locations of village plans to open up new settlements alongside several reforms in some local governments in the state to ensure ease of doing business, using technology.

“The importance of planning in the built environment cannot be overemphasised as planning is the pathway to improved standard of living, economic prosperity, orderly, liveable and suitable environment.’’

The commissioner said that the ministry would continue to sustain its zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions.

He urged residents to seek approval from relevant agencies of the state government before building. (NAN)