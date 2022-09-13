By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has given a 7-day ultimatum to vehicle owners parked under Costain to remove them before Sunday.

The warning according to LATSMA will affect owners/drivers of trucks, tankers, and trailers illegally parked under the Costain Bridge to Iganmu Area of the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Mr. Sola Giwa, who led Officials of LASTMA to serve the notice in the area, said that those equally affected by the 7-day ‘Removal Order’ notice included owners/occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks, and containerized shops in the axis.

According to Director, Public Affairs Unit,LASTMA, Mr.Adebayo Taofiq, Giwa disclosed further that the 7-day notice was coming after several days of inspections for a general cleanup exercise of the area by officials of the Lagos State Government.

” Giwa said it was an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of our roads by the activities of illegal squatters with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling india hemp under the bridge”

“Also, General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba,said upon the expiration of the order, officials of the agency, would embark on a thorough cleanup exercise around the area as well as a clampdown on criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens/motorists around the area.

“Mr. Oreagba confirmed that the illegal business operators, including iron benders, mechanics,and food/fruit vendors, among others have turned the area into unhealthy environment, adding that they have turned the vicinity torefuse dump of waste materials.

“It is interesting to note that none of the drivers parking their heavy-duty vehicles illegally, including owners of illegal structures, mechanics and other operators under the Costain Bridge don’t have any permit from the State Government”.