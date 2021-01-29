By Gabriel Dike

Three weeks after students of Lagos State University (LASU) protested against increment in fees by the state government, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday slashed the tuition fees in an effort to attract more students who are desirous of acquiring tertiary education.

Daily Sun learnt that the new tuition fee regime will take effect from next academic session.

The reduction by Governor Sanwo-Olu came some weeks after LASU students protested the hike in tuition fees and demanded for a reversal and cited the economic hardship in the country.

The university management had in December 2020 announced the inrement in tuition fees for fresh students from N25,000 to N67,048.50, representing over 100 per cent increment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, on Friday revealed the reduction in fees for new LASU students but did not state the percentage.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, Wahab said: “Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University”.

Wahab explained that the reduction in LASU school fees was in tandem with the A

Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to providing qualitative education at affordable fee to all irrespective of class, gender, ethnicity, race, among others.

LASU Students’ Union President AbdulBasit Ashade and the Public Relations Officer, Zeenab Adams in a statement had expressed disappointment abou the hike in fees and promised to continue protect the interest of students.

The statement read: “The union is primarily concerned about the welfare of members and would continue to project the same in a peaceful manner. We must be sensitive not to compound this burden on indigenes and residents of Lagos State.

“The primary purpose of establishing LASU is to impact and impart value to indigenes and residents of the state for a better Lagos and therefore the authorities should reverse the fees within 14 days from today, January 8, 2020, to the old fee. The pending expiration of 14 days, it is expected that the management team, members of the governing council, state government officials and other relevant stakeholders would have met to proffer a solution to the increment.

“Payment of school fees by newly admitted students should be suspended and the portal for payment closed until a resolution is jointly reached by all parties and also a directive is given by the students’ union body to continue the payment of their school fees.

The acting spokesperson of LASU, Mr. Ademola Adekoya said the state government has not officially communicated the fees reduction to the university management for implementation.