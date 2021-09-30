The Lagos State Government has advised the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to expose members to international best practices and modern accounting processes to enhance socio-economic development in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave the advice at the unveiling of the new logo of ICAN on Wednesday at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

“My advice is that your institute should continue to expose your members to international best practices and modern accounting processes.

“This is to identify errors and sharp practices such that we can enhance socio-economic development in Nigeria.”

The deputy governor also charged ICAN to continue to excel in human capital development, service delivery and the process of nation building.

He said: ”Your members’ role in any organisation should reflect the entire knowledge of control of financial policy, budget preparation, cost control and most importantly, prevent errors and frauds.”

Hamzat enjoined the institute to synergise with government in proffering solutions to some economic challenges faced by the country.

“Your synergy with the government where you play advisory role in proffering solutions to some of challenges that our economy is facing should be truly targeted by the institution.

“With this new logo, I am confident that the leadership will constantly be aware of their new responsibilities and members will be charged to be more committed to preserve the integrity for which ICAN is known for since it was founded 56 years ago.

“The unveiling of the new logo today will usher a new dawn to professionalism in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking, the ICAN President, Mrs Comfort Olu-Eyitayo, said that with the unveiling of the new logo, the beginning of a new ICAN was poised at promoting professional excellence, deepening its advocacy and facilitating accountability and transparency across the economy.

According to her, we are launching the institute into an era of greater dynamism and deeper inclusiveness across generations.

“We are here to celebrate the new face of ICAN for Greater Visibility and Impact.

“With the unveiling of this new logo, we pledge to our members and other stakeholders, our unwavering commitment and greater positive impact towards nation building,” she said.

The president said with the complementary nature of the physical and virtual worlds, the institute was equally rebranding and deepening its digital footprints.

She said that the institute’s website is undergoing an overhaul to reflect the new reality and enhance its user-friendliness.

Olu-Eyitayo also added that the social media handles were also undergoing rebranding to ensure they provide up-to-date information to its numerous and diverse stakeholders.

The unveiling is one of many rebranding initiatives of our institute.

“The National Secretariat at Victoria Island is presently undergoing renovations intended to depict the “primary” position that we truly occupy,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, Registrar/Chief Executive, ICAN, said the rebranding exercise offered the institute an opportunity to deepen its differentiation, reach new target audiences and achieve the stimulation it requires to create new growth in an ever-evolving market.

According to the Registrar, it is also poised to preserve our legacy while keeping it young, fresh, trendy and dynamically at the top in the industry.

He said: “ICAN is continually evolving to keep it current and with a personality that appeals to our stakeholders.” (NAN)

