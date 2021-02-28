The Lagos State Government has commended Lagosians for their cooperation during the six months the Third Mainland Bridge was shut for vital repairs and maintenance work. The bridge was re-opened for traffic at noon on Saturday, February 27.

Assuring that the busy bridge is now fully open to vehicular movement on both lanes, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, thanked Lagosians for their understanding, adding that the removal of the equipment used in the project was done swiftly and completed ahead of the proposed deadline.

Rehabilitation work on the bridge, which was mainly to allow the repair of the worn-out expansion joints on the structure of the bridge, commenced on July 24, 2020: The 1st Phase (spanning three months) concentrated on the Lagos Island-bound side of the road; from Lagos Island to Oworonshoki.

The 2nd Phase (three months) took care of the Oworonshoki-bound side; from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island section.

To adequately manage traffic on all the diversion routes during the construction period, 650 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) officers were deployed, and 250 officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were equally deployed for the same purpose.

While commending the site engineers, traffic management officials, and safety responders who participated in the successful completion of the project, Oladeinde assured that both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji-bound lanes of the bridge are now safe for motorists’ usage.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised motorists to drive with caution and regard for the stipulated traffic laws of the state. He further assured that traffic management personnel would continue to execute their duties at their various zones and stations.

The Transport Commissioner maintained that the Lagos State Government would not relent in the effort to actualise the Smart City vision. He appealed to the citizenry to continue embracing safety as it is the focal point of the various constructions and rehabilitation of road infrastructure still ongoing in the state.