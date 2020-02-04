The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said that it would soon extend the `Eko Excel’ training programme to secondary school teachers, so as to meet up with international best practices.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said this at a two-day induction for newly appointed Principals and Vice-Principals of Lagos State Post Primary Teaching Service held in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the induction is: “Strategic Thinking: Management and Policy Development Skills for Newly Appointed Principals and Vice-Principals of Lagos State Secondary Schools.”

Adefisayo said that the performance of students was as a result of the quality of teachers in their various schools.

She also stated that the output of teachers was based on those in authority in the school.

She urged the teachers to always adapt to every rising challenge embodied in educational leadership and also in transformational leadership.

“So many lives are entrusted to your hands for grooming and mentorship; therefore, l urge you all to be up and doing.

“Do not forget that the teaching profession is to nurture minds.

“Be of great influence to the students, teach them morals and build their confidence and boldness,” the commissioner said.

She advised the participants to develop their skills, especially in the area of technology, continue to grow and be part of the 21st Century development.

Also, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, the chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), said that the newly appointed Principals and Vice-Principals were expected to provide leadership that would serve the moral purpose of education.

Ariyo said that this was a critical motivator for sustaining complex reforms.

She said that moral leadership, therefore, was at the heart of school improvement.

“We expect leadership that is underpinned by the principle of justice and beneficence.

“We also want leadership that is tough enough to demand a great deal from: students, parents, teachers and tender enough to encourage the hearts.

“These are the leadership we need in the smart city-Lagos,” she said.

She also advised the participants to act as role models and ensure that they put all they had learnt into practice.

Mrs Moronkeji Folashade , the President of All Nigeria Conference of Principals (ANCOPSS), Lagos Chapter, also gave a goodwill message.

She said that there was the need for the formulation and implementation of fresh and unique ideas that would cater for the education needs which would fit into the 21st Century.

She charged the participants to go back to their various schools to work passionately toward the realisation of the objectives of the smart city, which Lagos State was aiming at.

“Poor leadership is tantamount to poor output; therefore, l implore you to constantly work to improve and update yourselves.

“Learn strategy and growth tactics; be fair, firm and maintain an effective communication skill and remain perfect models for others.

“These are the basic principles of a good administrator,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day workshop was aimed at making participants understand the need to develop creative and lateral skills.

It would also afford them the opportunity to understand the leadership paradigm of their work environment.

It was to appreciate the need to incorporate strategic thinking into the management of the school system and also expose the school heads to electronic elite management mindset.

The newly-appointed principals and vice principals were taken through emerging trends in effective school administration and management.

They were also exposed to the fundamental human rights in schools and how to curb social ills in the school environment with particular emphasis on sexual abuse. (NAN)