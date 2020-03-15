Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has urged residents to desist from dumping refuse in drainages in order to avoid flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor made the appeal on Sunday while speaking with newsmen during an inspection of some drainages across the Lagos metropolis.

NAN reports that Hamzat was accompanied by Commissioner For Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainages and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe and Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Lekan Shodeinde.

The deputy governor said government would identify and remove all obstructions to the drainage channels in the state.

He appealed to residents to stop throwing refuse into the canals as this could lead to blockages, thereby causing flood during the rainy season.

He said government would not tolerate dumping of refuse in drainages, construction of structures or any form of human intervention on the established drainages and flood channels in the state.

He added that enforcement would be stepped up immediately.

The deputy governor noted that in preparedness for the coming rainy season, the state government has embarked on a drainage system tour to ensure a seamless flow of flood.

He assured that contractors were working on the different drainage systems across the state to re-establish the canal lines so that there would be free flow of water during the rains.

He added that the canals would be cleaned up for free flow of water.

“We have commenced drainage clearing, linking the channels together and all other processes in order to ensure hitch free rainy season in the state.

“However, the places that we have these flood mishaps are largely due to human intervention either by building on them or by blocking them with refuse or other items of such nature.

“When nature takes its course as a result of human action, people’s lives are disturbed and it leads to anguish, but we are the cause,” he said.

He also said that government would convince the citizens on the need to take proper responsibility of the drainages because without it, everywhere would be flooded.

“Citizens must be responsible for the canals by not dropping garbage into the canals, not building structures on it as it would be removed.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor ordered the seal up of an uncompleted building under construction on Lawanson road, Itire during the tour.

He directed the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABCA) to seal up the building which was earlier sealed but was reopened.

NAN reports that Hamzat inspected drainage systems in Ilubirin, Lagos Island; Ijora Badia Channel, Doyin Moshalasi Channel at Doyin Orile Plantain Market.

Others are, System 5 Channel at Babs-Animashaun, Surulere, System 6c Channel by Adebiyi Bridge, Itire, System 6b at Ladipo Channel, Kushoro Igbayilola Collector Drain, System 1 by Alade Market and System 2 by Apata Street Shomolu, Lagos.( NAN