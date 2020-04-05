Doris Obinna

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced Dr. Emanuella Zamba as the new acting General Manager for Lagos State Health management Agency (LASHMA). Her appointment takes effect from March 23, 2020.

Until her appointment, Zamba was the Director of Healthcare Planning, Research and Statistics in the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH), a position she held from 2018.

A release statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, reads in part: “She joined the Lagos State Public Service in 2005 and has served as Director and Coordinator of the Health Sector Service Charter Cascade Initiative between 2012 and 2020, State Health Sector Investment Officer between 2016 and 2018; Coordinator, and Health Sector Quality Control Program between 2015 and 2020. She was also on the board of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) between 2012 and 2013 as the representative of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“Zamba also served as the State Human Resource Health Desk Officer between 2010 and 2018; Training Officer, Health Systems Development Program II (World Bank and African Development Bank Assisted Project) between 2006 and 2010; and was appointed as representative of the Lagos State Ministry of Health on the LASHMA board in January 2020.”