Doris Obinna, Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced Dr Emanuella Zamba as the new acting General Manager for Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA). She was appointed as the General Manager, LASHMA, by the governor on March 23rd.

In a statement by the state government, Zamba, until her appointment, was the Director of Healthcare Planning, Research and Statistics in the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH) a position she held from 2018.

“She joined the Lagos State Public Service in 2005 and has served as Director and Coordinator of the Lagos State Health Sector Service Charter Cascade Initiative between 2012 and 2020, State Health Sector Investment Officer between 2016 and 2018; Coordinator, and Health Sector Quality Control Program between 2015 and 2020. She was also on the board of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) between 2012 and 2013 as the representative of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“Zamba also served as the State Human Resource Health Desk Officer between 2010 and 2018; Training Officer, Health Systems Development Program II (World Bank and African Development Bank Assisted Project) between 2006 and 2010; and was appointed as representative of the Lagos State Ministry of Health on the LASHMA board in January 2020.”

According to the statement, “Zamba is versed in the public health and has a wide range of knowledge in other disciplines. She has been awarded certifications for courses in various fields including Public Speaking, Leadership and Governance, Human Resources, Social Policy and Health Management.

“She is a multilingual who speaks fluent English, Yoruba, German and conversational French. She attended Corona and Queens College, Yaba for her primary and secondary education then proceeded to England for her Advanced Levels after which she obtained a B.Sc and Masters of Public Health Degrees from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos.”