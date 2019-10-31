Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has constituted a visitation panel to look into several issues rocking the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

Daily Sun learnt that the visitation panel members were received on Tuesday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, in his office at Alausa.

It was learnt that there was jubilation at the polytechnic when the news filtered into the campus that the governor has constituted a visitation panel.

LASPOTECH has been engulfed in a seven-month crisis that disrupted academic and administrative activities leading to the cancellation of the convocation ceremony and other college programmes, including accreditation of courses.

After the staff unions suspended the seven months strike, the crisis took a new twist as the Governing Council and management sacked several staff before the state government halted the continuation of the sack exercise.

It was also gathered that the panel will soon start work with the call for submission of memorandum and will meet with LASPOTECH management, unions leaders and stakeholders before commencing sitting.

The 11-man visitation panel is headed by Ibilowo Afolayan while the Secretary is Wasiu Jabitta from the Office of the Special Adviser on Education.