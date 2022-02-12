By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Government on Friday approved the reinstatement of four sacked leaders of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

The decision to reinstate the sacked union leaders was made by the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab at a meeting with officials of the three unions in LASPOTECH.

Wahab assured the union leaders that the letters of reinstatement would soon be given to the sacked NASU members.

The three union leaders thanked the SAE for the approval to reinstate the four sacked NASU members.

One of the union leaders, who attended the meeting at Alausa, Mr. Oluseye Ero-Philips confirmed the decision of the state government to recall the sacked four NASU members.

The four NASU leaders were sacked during the prolonged crisis that rocked LASPOTECH under the administration of Mr. Sogunro.

The crisis led to the arrest of 50 LASPOTECH workers, 12 in April 2019 , and 38 in July 2019. They were detained at Ikoyi and Kirikiri prisons and later taken to court but were discharged when the police failed to attend court proceedings.

Also, the nine-month crisis resulted in the death of a union leader few days after he was released from detention.

The reinstated staff are: Akinlawon Semiu Fasasi, Mutiat Abimbola Ogunbambi Ibrahim, Abisola Temitayo Afolabi and Yemisi Omowunmi Olabisi.