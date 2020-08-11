The three staff unions of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu have commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the step taken to bring succour to the institution by constituting the 12th Governing Council.

In appreciation letter to Sanwo-Olu, signed by the chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), Mr. Olusesye Philips, Treasurer of Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and a representative of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Salami Olugenga, said the action further prove the commitment of the governor in revolving the pending crises in LASPOTECH.

“We thank the governor and stakeholders for giving us a council with men and women of proven integrity who we rely on to restore our known tradition for academic excellence and peaceful co-existence of staff and management.

“We are using this opportunity to congratulate the incoming members of the 12th governing council led by Prof Rasheed Ojikutu. We wish you all a successful tenure characterized by academic progress and industrial peace. We promise the incoming council our unalloyed support for every developmental efforts of the council.

The staff unions also appreciated Sanwo-Olu for setting up a visitation panel to look into the crises that engulfed the polytechnic, which recently concluded its assignment and submitted the report to the governor.

Workers of LASPOTECH further commended members of the visitation panel for a good job on the assignment given to them by the governor. According to the unions, the panel report requires urgent implementation through the issuance of white paper by the state government.

“We urge the governor, the Office of the Special Adviser on Education (OSAE) to speedily issue the white paper for the 12th governing council timely implementation, ‘’ the union asked.

The staff unions expressed concern about its members that were illegally and unjustly disengaged from service by the 11th governing council and erstwhile management led by Mr. Samuel Sogunro.

The union added: “The illegally dismissed staff had been suffering for more than a year now. The speedy release of the while paper and its implementation will assuage the suffering of these affected staff and indeed others who suffered various injustices”.

On the appointment of a new rector, the workers reiterated the need to appoint a person of unquestionable character as the 11th rector of LASPOTECH.

The staff unions informed the governor that some applicants are not suitable for the position because of their previous roles in the immediate past administration and unresolved sexual harassment case against one of them.

“Such applicants are not suitable to promoting the envisioned peace and tranquility of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for LASPOTECH. The unions do not expect them to scale the first hurdle in the selection process”, the workers noted.