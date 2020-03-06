Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) will graduate 16,315 students at the 27th convocation ceremony.

Addressing newsmen, Rector of LASPOTECH, Dr. Samuel Sogunro, said the institution will confer honorary awards on Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University and Alhaji Babatunde Rotinwa, former Lagos State Head of Service on Thursday, March 12.

Sogunro disclosed that the convocation lecture, titled: “Infrastructural Deficit and Technological Development in Nigeria: The Role of Technical Education’’ will be delivered on Thursday, March 10 by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Giving a breakdown of the graduating students, Sogunro said 598 obtained distinction, 5,332 recorded upper credit, 8,268 got lower credit and 2,117 made pass.

He said other activities lined for the combined convocation include inter-denominational thanksgiving service, , convocation Jumat service, convocation dinner/variety show, a football match, convocation drama and exhibition.