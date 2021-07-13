By Gabriel Dike

Who is holding onto the state government white paper on the visitation panel to the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, one year after the report was submitted? This is a major question, which only the government can answer.

Investigations revealed that the workers are not happy about non-release of the white paper. Worried by the non-release of the white paper, workers held a prayer session seeking for God’s intervention. It was organized by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU).

In July 2019, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu constituted a visitation panel to investigate the lingering crisis that rocked LASPOTECH. The panel was mandated to look into the disagreement between the management and staff.

LASPOTECH was engulfed in a seven-month crisis, which disrupted academic and administrative activities. It resulted in the cancellation of the convocation ceremony and other programmes including accreditation of courses. The panel, headed by Mr Ibilowo Afolayan submitted its report in June 2020 to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

The prayer session was conducted in Christian and Muslim ways as the workers committed the non-release of the white paper to God’s hand.

At a point, the staff focused their prayer point on a top government official whom they accused of sitting on the white paper.

The workers in their praise and worship session mentioned the name of the said official and asked God to touch his heart to release the white paper.

Chairman, SSANIP, Mr Oluseye Ero-Philips, said Friday, June 2020, marked one year the panel’s report was handed over to the special adviser to the governor on education and nothing has been heard: “The issues of sacked staff, demoted colleagues and staff illegally suspended are parts of the expectations of the workers in the white paper. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

“The rector has been trying to maintain peace on campus. But the non-release of government white paper is generating tension. Our members are agitated about the delay.

“The three staff unions are holding a prayer session for God to touch the heart of the government official sitting on the white paper to act fast. We don’t want law and order to breakdown in LASPOTECH.”

Acting NASU chairman, Mr Ajasa Adetotun, said: “The issue is about somebody in government holding onto the white paper. The governing council chairman tried his best to see to the release of the white paper.

“Prayers have done it for the staff unions before. The workers decided to hold another prayer session for God to intervene in the release of the white paper.

“Six of our members were sacked illegally by the previous administration. Since January 23, 2019, members have been supporting them. We hope that if the white paper is released, it will resolve several issues.”

Former SSANIP chairman, Mr Abiodun Awoyemi, said the Lagos State University (LASU) white paper came out within one month after a similar visitation panel: “For LASPOTECH, it has taken over a year and no white paper. We cannot fold our hands that is why we are holding a prayer session for God to intervene.

“It is because of the delay in releasing the white paper, workers decided to cry to God. Governor Sanwo-Olu should do the needful. LASPOTECH case is more severe than LASU. During the protracted crisis, we recorded death. We decided that rather than take to the street, we will cry to God.”

Wahab, however, reacted: “They are definitely not knowledgeable in the way things work at all. If they are, they won’t be spreading such ignorance with pride. Tell them, I said the government owns the school and we are not going to allow a repeat of what happened in the past. If they are not satisfied, they can leave.”

