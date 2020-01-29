Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 113 persons have been infected with the deadly Lassa fever virus in Ondo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the deadly virus has spread to more than 10 out of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Most of the victims of the virus were said to have been quarantine at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

It was learnt that 16 new cases were recorded between Sunday and Wednesday in Ondo North senatorial district, while fresh cases where also recorded in the southern senatorial district.

The state epidemologist, Dr Stephen Fagbemi, who confirmed the development, said some patients were also admitted in Akure, the state capital where they were quarantine.

He stressed that the Akure centre which was just opened is being used as holding centre and once the patients are confirmed, they will be moved to the Federal Medical Centre Owo.

He disclosed that 50 people are currently undergoing treatment, while 46 persons have been treated and discharged.

He disclosed further that 18 people had died of the virus, saying that the state government will continue to intensify efforts in its campaign at enlightening the people on the need to prevent the spread of the disease.