Seventy persons that had contacts with victims of Lassa fever are now receiving medical attention at a designated isolation centre provided by the Kano Government at Yar-Gayawa in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyaw made the disclosure while reviewing progress of the Lassa fever campaign yesterday.

“Out of the 390 people earlier isolated for having contacts with the victims of Lassa fever, about 70 persons are currently undergoing treatment while over 300 others have been treated and discharged.

“Three of them who were confirmed to have contracted the disease have since recovered and also discharged after receiving proper treatment. “The state government has put in place measures to ensure that Lassa Fever did not escalate since the recent outbreak of the disease in some states, including Kano.

“The measures are not only for Lassa Fever but also to ensure that no kind of epidemic outbreak is recorded in the state”. Tsanyawa added that the state government had adopted proactive measures to provide necessary facilities, especially at the airport, to screen those coming into the country.

He explained that Yar-Gayawa Isolation Centre had all along being in existence, adding that equipment have also been provided in the centre to protect doctors from contracting such diseases.