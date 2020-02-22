Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that so far, Lassa Fever has so far claimed no fewer than 103 deaths in 26 states, with Edo State topping the list. The state with 35 percent of the confirmed cases, was followed closely by Ondo with 32 percent, and Ebonyi State with six percent of confirmed cases, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 17.6 percent.

Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, who addressed journalists in Abuja maintained that Nigeria has five well-equipped laboratories with capacity to test for Lassa fever within 24 hours’ turnaround time, and government has continued to encourage people to maintain good environmental and person hygiene.

He advised people to always boil their water before drinking, and to stop fetching water from places that have been established to be potential sources of the poisoning.

Meanwhile, the minister has confirmed that N386m was recently released by the Federal Government to strengthen preparedness against importation and to forestall unforeseen outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus).

He said that the bulk of the money, N315 million, was released to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), while N71m was released to the Port Health Services division of Federal Ministry of Health for improved surveillance at points of entry, especially the airports.