From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Lassa fever has hit some communities in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State killing no fewer than 20 people while scores of others have been hospitalised at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

It was gathered that the outbreak was first noticed in Aya and neighbouring communities of the local government in early March, with what was considered as mysterious deaths of rice farmers and other residents, as no one could explain the cause of their passage.

A source said two persons first died in early March under mysterious circumstances and that the toll increased to four, but that when several others began to manifest similar symptoms that led to previous deaths, the community had to cry out for help.

Former chairman, Ibaji Local Government Council and one time member, Kogi State House of Assembly, David Ogwu, confirmed the outbreak of the epidemic, saying it was unfortunate that it claimed some lives before the intervention of government.

Ogwu said the epidemic which started with about four persons dying mysteriously, but that with more persons manifesting similar symptoms in the last three weeks and the fear of more casualties, those infected had to be rushed to Irrua as Ibaji LGA lack medical facilities to treat an epidemic.

“Out of 22 persons that went there, nine were confirmed to have the Lassa Fever, two were treated and discharged, and seven are still there receiving treatment. However those who died with full symptoms are nine. So far we can say that the casualty figure is about 20 because some others died with the symptoms but we’re not reported.”

Ogwu, however, said with the onset of the rainy season, infections could drop as cases of Lassa fever are usually rampant during dry seasons in rice producing communities when rats come to feed on the rice.

“In the process, these rats urinate on harvested rice, cassava and other food materials in the farms. So, the transmission of Lassa Fever in those areas is easy.

Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Health Matters, Abu Jibril Okikiri confirmed the incident, but said only three people died.

He said the state epidemiological unit in collaboration with the ministry of health had taken proactive steps to prevent the spread of the disease in the local government.