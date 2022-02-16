From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday, confirmed that Lassa fever has claimed 59 lives since the beginning of 2022.

NCDC in its epidemiological report confirmed that reported lassa fever cases increased from 58 in week five, 2022, to 77 cases in week six, 2022, and the cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Taraba, Enugu, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger States and the FCT.

The report indicated that seven new health care workers from Bauchi, Ondo and Edo States in the reporting week six came down with Lassa fever.

It also noted that, in total for 2022, 19 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 65 Local

Government Areas, and of all confirmed cases,73 per cent came from Ondo (32%), Edo (23%) and Bauchi (18%) States.

It added that the predominant age-group affected was 21-30 years, while the male to female ratio for confirmed cases was .

1:0.8

Meanwhile, the national lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Coordination Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate response activities at all levels.