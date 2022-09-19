The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has recorded eight additional Lassa fever infections and one death between September 5 and 11.

The NCDC via its official website said the new cases bring the number of confirmed cases and deaths to 917 and 171, respectively.

It disclosed that 25 states had recorded at least one confirmed case across 102 local government areas. According to NCDC, 6,660 suspected cases have been reported in the country.

The public health agency disclosed that of the new confirmed cases, Ondo accounted for 32 per cent, Edo 26 per cent and Bauchi 13 per cent.

“In week 36 (September 5 to 11, 2022); the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 10 in week 35, 2022 to 8 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, and Anambra states. Cumulatively from week 1 to week 36, 2022, 171 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.6 people which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.3 per cent). The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8. The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021. No new healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 36,” it said.

It said the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) has continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

“The country’s response activities continue in all areas, particularly in areas of state advocacy, personal protective equipment (IPC) support, and laboratory diagnostics,” it added.