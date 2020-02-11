Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state about a month ago.

The state Epidemiologist, Dr Austin Ojotule disclosed this while speaking with our correspondent on Monday.

According to Ojotule, Kogi State statistics on Lassa fever outbreak update as at Feb. 8, 2020, has a total of 31 suspected cases.

He said out of the 31 suspected cases, one was probable, 17 negative, nine confirmed, while five had pending laboratory results.

He added that four (4) deaths had been recorded among the nine confirmed cases with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 44.4 per cent, the percentage of deaths from the confirmed cases.

He said that the nine confirmed cases were from five local government areas of Ibaji with two in Okene, two in Idah, three in Okeh and one Igalamela LGAs

The state epidemiologist, however, noted that in cases contact tracing and follow up were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts had been listed.