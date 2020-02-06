Jude Chinedu, Enugu

ENUGU government has deployed 51 health practitioners, comprising disease surveillance officers, health educators and healthcare coordinators to 17 local government areas following the report of the 4th Lassa fever case in the case.

Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Healthcare Centre Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, announced this yesterday at a training workshop for health workers in Enugu.

“Following the visit to Enugu Primary Healthcare Development Agency by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease control, it was agreed that the Primary Healthcare Development Agency needs to deepen its response down to our primary health workers and our rural communities where it will be most effective. So, we have here the primary healthcare coordinators of all the 17 local government areas of the state, we have the diseases surveillance and notification officers from all the 17 local government areas of Enugu state and the health educators of all the local government areas with the mandate to cascade the knowledge base they have (on Lassa fever) to rural areas for a more efficient response.