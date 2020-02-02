The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced aggressive sensitisation campaign against Lassa Fever at Markets across the territory.

Addressing newsmen at Garki Model Market in Abuja on Sunday, Mr Hanatu Bitrus, Education Officer on Health Promotion and Educational Unit, FCT Public Health Department, said the sensitisation campaign was part of efforts of the FCT administration to educate residents to avoid contracting the disease.

Bitrus said although there was no confirmed case of Lassa Fever in FCT, the department of public health would not relent to put necessary preventive measures in place within the territory.

She advised the residents to avoid contact with rats, maintain environmental hygiene and cover all foods and water properly.

She also cautioned the residents against exposing food where rats could have access to it.

Similarly, Bitrus enjoined women to wash cooking pot properly before and after use and block all rats hideouts as well as discard any food eaten by rats.

Mrs Jamima Abulele, Manager, Garki Model Market, said the leadership of the market had taken proactive step to safeguard traders and customers against the disease.

Abulele said the management of the market was always proactive as it fumigate the market bi-annually in line with the international best practice.

” On hearing the outbreak of Lassa Fever in some FCT neighbouring states, we quickly embarked on sensitisation for the traders and sent circulars to all shops, traders and everybody visiting the market.

” We have done our normal fumigation of the market but because of outbreak of Lassa Fever we are going to fumigate the market to make sure the environment is safe.”

She commended the FCT administration for its efforts at educating the FCT residents on how to protect themselves from contracting the disease.

Abulele pledged total support of the management of the market to the ongoing sensitisation campaign. (NAN)