Gombe State Government says it has commenced a sensitisation programme targeted to reach 98 per cent of parents on measures aimed at addressing menace of Lassa fever in the state.

Malam Mohammed Malami, the State Health Educator, Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Malami spoke on the sidelines of the agency’s interactive/sensitisation meeting with the media on Lassa fever held at the Gombe State Specialist Hospital.

He said that the programme became necessary in view of the prevailing cases of Lassa fever in the state.

According to Malami, the state government is partnering with other international organisations to tackle the menace.

“The prevalence of Lassa fever cases and the speed at which it kills is not something to joke with.

“In line with this, the state government has taken up the issue to sensitise 98 per cent of parents in the state.

“The state government is also partnering with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in this regard to ensure that we sink the message down to our communities.

“We are already in talks with community leaders, religious leaders, youths and districts heads. We are not resting, because Lassa kills with speed,” he said.

Malami said that the programme started in 2018 and it was being enforced and strengthened to cover the 11 Local Government Areas of the state.

While appealing to the public to maintain a good personal hygiene, he said early reportage of suspected cases was key to ensuring that confirmed cases were treated to avoid death of patients.

He said: “the drug for the treatment of lassa fever is free. The state government in partnership with UNICEF has taken care of that.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that between January and March, 2019, the state primary healthcare agency had reported 32 new suspected cases.

Five cases were confirmed, four discharged and one person died. (NAN)