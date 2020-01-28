Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State government says it has embarked on sensitisation effort across the state as a response to the countrywide outbreak of Lassa Fever, with the state having recording seven suspected cases.

According to the Commissioner of Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, who briefed reporters on the outbreak in the state, no fewer than two deaths have been recorded from the seven suspected cases.

“We have a total of 7 suspected cases, 2 of which were confirmed, while we are awaiting laboratory confirmation of the remaining five. Among these 2 have died,” Dr Gana said.

He added, however, that one death was confirmed to be Lassa Fever, while the cause of death of the second deceased person, a Gombe native, is yet to be confirmed.

He said while the state is on red alert, the government is activating measures to protect its people from Lassa Fever and that the Ministry of Health has instituted steps aimed at preventing the occurrence of the outbreak and to manage suspected and confirmed cases.

“The state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the procurement of additional commodities for effective prevention and management of the outbreak in the state, including free treatment and feeding of suspected and confirmed cases on admission.”

According to the health commissioner, the first confirmed case was brought into the state from Ibbi Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State. He was brought in on January the 6th and presented at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe, where he was diagnosed, treated and was discharged home on January the 16th.

“The second case was brought unconscious from Bayo LGA of Borno State. He was admitted into the isolation ward of the Teaching Hospital on January the 23rd, where he died on the same day,” Dr Gana informed reporters, adding that as at Tuesday morning there are 4 patients in the isolation ward of the hospital.

While urging residents to be vigilant and watchful of their personal hygiene, the Commissioner disclosed that the Ministry has, in line with national guidelines, activated its public health emergency centre. He said: “In addition, there is ongoing capacity building of all state health workers and sensitisation of the public. We have also procured and distributed parental and oral ribavirin to strategic health facilities.”