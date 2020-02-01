Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Against the breakout of the deadly Lassa fever disease in some states of the federation, the South-East Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria has raised the alarm that Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are re-emerging and killing more people than some of the diseases considered endemic by the global community.

Speaking during the society’s commemoration of the 2020 World Neglected Tropical Disease Week, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) yesterday, Professor Chris Okoye outlined some of the neglected diseases to include river blindness, leprosy, scabies, rabies, Tacoma and snakebite envenoming.