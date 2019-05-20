Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has confirmed six cases of Lassa fever, with one death within February and April, this year.

An Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Heath, Dr Assad Hassan, who confirmed this, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, at the weekend, noted that out of the figure, four outbreaks were recorded in Birnin-Kebbi, while two patients were from Bunza Local Government Area.

Hassan said the last confirmed case was on the 27th of last month, just as he debunked the rumour that two children died last week as a result of the Lassa fever.

“Since the emergence of Lassa fever outbreak on 5th February, 2019, in the state, there have been six confirmed positive cases; four from Birnin Kebbi and two from Bunza Local Government Areas respectively.

“The age of the confirmed cases ranges between 23 and 65 years, which comprised four males and two females,” he said.

Hassan explained that among the six cases was a female patient who died within hours of arrival at the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi.

He stressed that the blood sample taken from the deceased patient later turned out positive for Lassa fever.

“The medical doctor who attended to the deceased case also was infected with the fever but had been treated and discharged from hospital.

“In response to the outbreak, there has been continuous sensitisation of health care workers on Lassa fever case, detection and infection, prevention and control measures within the hospital setting.

“Similarly, advocacy, social mobilisation and community engagement has been carried out in all 21 LGAs in the state,” he said.

The epidemiologist also advised communities to keep food and drinking water in rodent – proof containers as well as warn ed families to present their sick members at early stage in order to reduce mortality.