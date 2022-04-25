From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An outbreak of Lassa fever in Ondo State has claimed no fewer than 34 lives from January to date.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Francis Faduyile, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the state recorded 227 cases of Lassa fever in six local government areas during the period.

According to him, the local governments are Owo, Ose, Akure South, Akoko South West, Akure North and Ondo West.

Faduyile said there were three confirmed cases among health workers in the state.

“None of the health workers died because they reported early as a result of high index of suspicions and early presentations. They did well and recover quickly,” he said.

He explained that the prevalent period of the disease was during the dry season, noting that there could still be one or two cases during the rainy season.

“Ondo State, in the last epidemic, was the epicenter of Lassa Fever in Nigeria, and the state government looked into the cause and ways to prevent the disease.

“The first way to prevent Lassa is to stop bush burning, and we have sensitised against this. Besides, don’t put your food where rats have access.”