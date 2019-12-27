Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

At least five persons have died in Igbeagu Izzi, Ebonyi State, following an outbreak of Lassa fever epidemic in the area.

Consequently, the Ebonyi State government, has ordered an immediate closure of St. Vincent’s Hospital, Ndubia in Igbegu Izzi in Izzi Local Government Area of the state due to reported deaths and increasing spread of Lassa fever disease at the hospital.

Our correspondent gathered that out of over ten Lassa fever patients reportedly admitted at the hospital, no fewer than five patients were said to have died at the as at Thursday December 26.

A staff of the hospital who pleaded for anonymity told our correspondent that the hospital had been battling to manage the development until the latest death of one Ogaranya Ephraim which made the hospital to contact the state ministry of health.

The victim’s sister, Ogaranya Uchechi, who was attending to her brother before his death and many other patients have been moved to the Virology Centre, located at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, (AE-FUTHA 2), for medical treatment.

Mr Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant on Media to Governor David Umahi, in a statement said the governor ordered the closure of the mission hospital to curtail further spread of the virus.

The governor also ordered that the patients and staff of the hospital be subjected for medical examination at the virology centre.