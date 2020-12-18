From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 80 persons have died of lassa fever in Ondo State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye who disclosed this in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state during a sensitization programme on the deadly disease, said the state government was doing everything possible to eradicate the disease.

Dr Adeyeye stated that despite the fatalities and scare caused by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Lassa fever killed more people in the state in 2020.

He said “According to record, 18 percent fatalities were recorded from the total reported cases of lassa fever in the state when compared to the less than one percent of COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the state.

“All the confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria, 75 percent are from three states with Ondo State topping the chart with 36 percent.

“We are in an unfortunate situation of COVID-19 all over the world. It has killed 41 people in Ondo State from January till now.

“But Lassa fever has killed more than 80 people. 18 percent of Lassa fever victims have died compared to one percent of COVID-19.

“It has been with us for a long time. It is when the dry season starts that we experience the issue of lassa fever.

“Ondo State is one of the states in Nigeria where the disease is rampant. This is a serious situation that must not be taken lightly. We are determined to eradicate it,” he added.