Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Two persons including a 24-year-old pregnant woman have been confirmed dead in Enugu following the spread of Lassa fever to the state.

The two were among about six suspected cases of the dreaded disease recorded so far in the state with one, a female corps member said to be recovering in the hospital.

Consequently, the state government has set up measures to checkmate the disease’s outbreak.

First victim and first suspect, a 75-year-old woman, was reported to have died at the State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane, while the pregnant woman from Emene area of Enugu metropolis who was the third suspect died at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla.

The pregnant woman according to information from UNTH had graduated to the third category by the time she was brought to the hospital as she was brought from another hospital where she was been treated for malaria and because she was pregnant her resistance was low.

A 24-year-old woman, who is the second suspect and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, was said to have travelled to Benue State, and on return to Enugu manifested the symptoms of Lassa fever which was confirmed and she was taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki where she is said to be recovering well.

Confirming the death of the pregnant woman, the UNTH Chief Medical Director (CMD) Dr Obinna Onodugo said: “It’s confirmed that a case of Lassa fever came to UNTH today (30/1/2020) and died at our Emergency and Accident unit.

“We are currently tracing contacts. We are also working with the Enugu State Epidemiology Team and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC, to ensure that proper measures are taken at the mortuary and to protect staff against new cases.

“The CMAC/DCMACS have procured some other materials needed to keep our staff safe. There is no cause for alarm.”

He further said: “The management has medication for all those who had been exposed directly or remotely. You are advised to be very careful these days and to have a high index of suspicion, while observing universal safety precautions.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chidi Aroh who led a team of government officials, including other commissioners, to address newsmen on the on the level of state government’s preparedness in tackling the disease, enumerated the various measures already put in place.

Aroh, said that the state had already prepared 20 hospitals, including the two teaching hospitals, for handling of any case of Lassa fever, with Colliery Hospital, Enugu as the main isolation centre.

According to the government team, an emergency centre has been set up while any case that is beyond the centre would be referred to the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakiliki, which is the only one equipped in the South East zone to handle such case.

He asked the people of the state not to panic as adequate preparations had been put in place to handle, promptly any case, saying, “government is on top of the situation.”

The government team also disclosed that vigorous sensitization had been going on across the state, including schools where the heads had been directed to educate the pupils and students on the dangers of the disease and how to avoid it.

The commissioner said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had ensure that everything necessary was put in place to checkmate the disease, as he had directed the purchase of all necessary things to battle the scourge.