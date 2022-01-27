From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to Lassa fever outbreak in some parts of the country.

NCDC, in a statement, yesterday, said the decision to activate the EOC was because of the rising number of confirmed Lassa fever cases across the country and a joint risk assessment with partners and other agencies.

It said 115 confirmed cases with 26 deaths, indicating a case fatality ratio of 22.6 percent, have been reported from across the country as at January 23, 2022.

The centre disclosed the cases were reported from 30 local government areas across 11 states, and also confirmed that weeks one and two of the year saw the highest number of confirmed cases recorded in the last four years for the same period.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

NCDC said it has deployed rapid response teams to states to strengthen their preparedness and response activities through their Public Health Emergency Operation Centres.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodents infected with Lassa fever virus.

NCDC confirmed that person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in a hospital environment with inadequate infection control measures.