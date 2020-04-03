Death toll from the ongoing Lassa fever outbreak has hit 185, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said yesterday.

As of last week, the number of deaths from the fever was 176, meaning nine people died from it within the week.

The agency said there was a decline in the number of cases reported for the reporting week 13 as to the four consecutive weeks.

The public health agency said 19 cases were reported for week 13, compared to 28 reported last week. These cases were reported from eight states – Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, and Delta.

Lassa Fever has become an endemic disease in Nigeria and is now being diagnosed all year round. The outbreak peaks in the dry season from November to May.

According to the NCDC weekly report, three states, Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi, still have the highest number of cases from the outbreak. Of the confirmed cases, 72 per cent are from the three states: Edo, 32 per cent; Ondo 32, per cent, and Ebonyi eight per cent.

The five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are Edo with 309 confirmed cases and 39 deaths; Ondo, 305 confirmed cases and 43 deaths; Ebonyi with 72 cases and 15 deaths; Taraba with 55 cases and 21 deaths and Bauchi with 42 cases and 18 deaths.