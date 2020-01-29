Mr Olakunle Oluomo , the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly has called on the people of the state, to prevent the spread of Lassa fever by ensuring a clean environment and good personal hygiene.

Oluomo made the call during plenary in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said that parents and rural dwellers should ensure proper preservation of food items to keep it away from rodents, which are the major carriers of the virus.

The speaker added that they should also ensure regular hand washing for the family before eating.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during plenary, the assembly commiserated with the families of the former General Manager, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) , Mr. Diji Akinhanmi and a Director of News and Current Affairs (Reportorial), Wale Aderinale, who died recently.

The Assembly after observing a minute silence in their honour, acknowledged their meritorious service to the State owned broadcast outfit.

NAN reports also that two bills, Ogun State Commercial Motorcycle/Tricycle Regulation Law, 2020 and State Judiciary Funds Management Law, 2020 had scaled through first reading.