Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State government has urged traditional and religious leaders in the state to sensitise their people on the dangers of having rats around their houses, as the countrywide outbreak of Lassa Fever spreads to the state.

The call was made by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ahmed Gana, who on Tuesday confirmed the outbreak in the state, revealing that no fewer than two deaths have been recorded from the seven suspected cases in the state.

He said that having embarked on sensitisation of residents in the state, the Ministry deemed it fit to warn residents on the dangers that rats pose in the spread of the disease.

“We have to make sure that we properly keep our foodstuff and make sure that we kill every rat in our domain,” Dr Gana said in Hausa.

He further disclosed that, for residents to stay safe, everybody has to ensure personal hygiene.

“We have to wash our hands before and after every activity. We also have to rush to health facilities whenever we feel sick, don’t claim to be strong and wait until after affecting other people before going to a hospital.

According to him, while the sensitisation is ongoing, “the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the procurement of additional commodities for effective prevention and management of the outbreak in the state. Including free treatment and feeding of suspected and confirmed cases on admission.

“We are calling on our people across the state to imbibe the spirit of personal and environmental hygiene,” the Commissioner said, adding that all emergency units of the Ministry have been re-activated to respond to reported cases anywhere in the state.