From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman as a result of Lasa Fever.

Apparently bothered by the death of the pregnant woman and 127 reported cases in Nigeria, the government has thereby commenced sensitisation campaign against the disease.

Addressing market women in Osogbo, yesterday, the Special Adviser on Public Health, Dr Olasiji Olamiju, said the sensitisation campaign was part of efforts to educate residents and prevent further spread of the disease.

Olamiju who confirmed that the state had lost a pregnant woman to the deadly disease, said though the disease has not escalated, the department of public health would not relent in putting necessary preventive measures in place.

He advised residents to avoid contact with rats, maintain environmental hygiene and cover all foods and water properly.

Olamiju also cautioned residents against exposing foods where rats could have access to them, kill rats when they see any and discard any food suspected to have been tampered with by rats.

