The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, on Tuesday called on the people of the state not to panic over cases of Lassa Fever reported in the state, assuring that the state government had put in place measures to curtail its spread.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call came on the backdrop of the confirmation of two Lassa Fever cases reported in the state on Monday.

Owoeye , through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Alabi, said that with the confirmation of the disease in the state, residents and people of the state should endeavor to eliminate rodents from their houses and improve sanitation of their neighborhoods.

He said that since the disease was being transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent excreta, people should avoid all contact with rats, dead or alive.

The speaker admonished the people that holes within their vicinity should be blocked, and all bushes around their habitation be cleared to avoid breeding sites for rats.

Owoeye advised residents to store their food items in rat-proof and covered containers, and to cover all cooked food and water to prevent contamination.

“At this point that two cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed in our state, we should be conscious of what we eat; we must wash fruits and vegetables with clean water before eating.

“Our people should also stop spreading food items along roadsides and open spaces to avoid rat infestation.

“We must ensure good community hygiene to discourage rats from entering homes, and our people must cultivate the habit of disposing garbage far from their houses, and if possible, keep healthy cats in the house,” he said.

The speaker said that Lassa Fever could be treated if detected and reported early to a health care facility.

He emphasised that early detection and reporting would increase the chances of survival.(NAN)