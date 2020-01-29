Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Tony Osauzo, Benin, Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe, and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Amidst rising cases of Lassa Fever infecting more persons across states and the global fear of Coronavirus spreading beyond China where it was first detected in December 2019, the Federal Government has asked Nigerians not to panic.

The government assured that it had strengthened surveillance, particularly at the nation’s five international airports and other entry points, against Coronavirus and other communicable diseases.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, confirmed that about 41 persons have died, out of 258 cases reported since the recent outbreak of Lassa Fever in the country.

He accused some “mischievous” people and states of exaggerating the Lassa Fever outbreak, thus increasing fear and tension among Nigerians.

According to him, the situation was being controlled and the needed responses coordinated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the National Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs)

3 die at ISTH

Three persons have been reported dead at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital following the outbreak of Lassa fever since January.

According to the hospital, 61 patients are currently on admission,, while 27 others were treated and discharged.

Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin, debunked the rumour that a youth corp member serving in Asaba and two pregnant women on treatment for Lassa Fever died in the hospital..

He said two pregnant women were brought in from Ondo and Ogun states and that they both delivered their babies safely, adding that the Corps member received two dialysis and is recovering.

6 die, 5 in hospital in Gombe in Taraba

Taraba Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, has confirmed the death of four persons infected with Lassa Fever.

Vakkai told newsmen in Jalingo that 15 suspected cases were tested, and five turn out positive, out of which four died.

The commissioner said the state government had activated its surveillance system for more case detection and proper treatment.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to create awareness for residents and to enlighten them about symptoms of the disease.

In Gombe, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ahmed Gana, confirmed seven suspected cases. He said out of the seven cases, two were confirmed positive, with one dead, while the other was treated and discharged.

Gana said among the remaining five suspected cases, one died while waiting laboratory confirmation and the remaining four were undergoing treatment at the isolated ward of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

Plateau, Benue confirm 8 cases

Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Dr. Ndam Lar, says there had been seven confirmed cases of Lassa fever from November 2019 till date.

Addressing journalists in Jos, Lar said that there were 21 suspected cases recorded in the state, out of which seven were positive.

This is as Benue State Government confirmed one case of lassa fever.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terlumun Swende, stated this, yesterday, in an interview with journalists saying symptoms of fever were present in a woman from Okpoga, Okpokwu Local Government Area.