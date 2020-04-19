Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohmmed has raised the alarm that Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever are killing residents disclosing that the diseases have claimed 150 persons so far in the state.

Mohammed, who described Lassa Fever as being deadlier than CoronaVirus, lamented the absence of testing centre for infectious diseases in the state.

This he expressed the fear had contributed to the rising death tolls.

The governor disclosed this when members of the Correspondents’ chapel in the state, visited him at Government House, Bauchi to congratulate him on being discharged after testing positive for CoronaVirus.

“We will not just sit down and refused to test. That is why l feel bad that we don’t have a testing laboratory in Bauchi when we are the epicenter in northern Nigeria even before Kano. But the Federal government has its own wisdom,” he said

“The National Centre for Disease Control that l was the first governor to visit their headquarters were so happy, promised to establish a robust centre in Bauchi. I have been saying that Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever are more deadly than Coronavirus. We did not lose one person to COVID19. Because of their contagious efficacy, we coud not not stop.it”

The governor said he had to reenergised the committee he set up to fight Lass fever with N25 million to make sure they go to the epicentre within the state, that is Toro and Alkaleri.

“People are mystifying this disease, that it is the work of witches but people are dying. The committee led by the deputy governor is going round to create awareness and sensitisation”he assured.