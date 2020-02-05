Jude Chinedu, Enugu, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Enugu Government has confirmed the fourth Lassa fever case in one of the hospitals located in Trans Ekulu, an urban settlement in Enugu.

Daily Sun gathered that the patient is a carpenter who recently travelled to a neighbouring state for a business deal and returned sick.

He was subsequently admitted in a private hospital in Trans Ekulu and was diagnosed of Lassa fever.

Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, who confirmed the development to Daily Sun, yesterday, said the patient was in stable condition in an intensive care unit of a medical facility in the state.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of Lassa fever in the state to four. While two of the patients died, two others were said to be recovering.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi, yesterday confirmed a total of 23 cases.

This is just as it said inter-ministerial committee has been set up to institute all measures for emergency responses and surveillance against possible outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, who stated this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists said Governor David Umahi was moved to set up the committee because of the fears raised by influx of Chinese expatriates working in various projects site of the government in the state.